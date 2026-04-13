“I had ‘MECHI’ with my sister’s husband” - LADY shocks netizens with her confession (VIDEO)







Monday, April 13, 2026 - A lady has sparked reactions online after sharing a shocking confession about an alleged encounter with her sister’s husband.

According to her, the incident happened after they had gone out for the night together.

She claimed that upon returning home, her sister was too tired and intoxicated and went to sleep, leaving her alone in the living room with the husband.

“He started touching me and saying I remind him of the younger version of my sister,” she alleged.

She further claimed that one thing led to another, and they ended up having an intimate encounter in her sister’s matrimonial home.

Listen to her confession>>> below

The worst thing I have done I slept with my sister husband, omo hear story o chai 🙆🙆🙆🙆🙆 pic.twitter.com/BUTmn7rDKi — OLUWA SEUN (@Oluwaseun__0) April 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST