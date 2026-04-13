Bold BEN 10 shares video getting cozy with his MUMAMA who is old enough to be his mother and netizens are talking (WATCH)





Monday, April 13, 2026 - A young man has stirred lively reactions on social media after proudly flaunting his girlfriend - a middle‑aged lady popularly known online as a Mumama.

In the viral video, the young man, often referred to as a Ben 10, is seen goofing around and cuddling with her like teenagers in love.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions.



Some netizens lauded the couple for living unapologetically, insisting that “age is just a number.”

Others, however, questioned the growing trend of young men dating older women.

One user posed: “Do older women love better, stress less, and know what they want - or is this just a trend?”

The debate continues, with opinions split between admiration for their boldness and skepticism about the motives behind such relationships.

Watch the video>>> below

🚨Age is just a number? More young men now prefer older women over younger ladies 😳🔥

Do older women love better, stress less, and know what they want… or is this just a trend? 🤔👇 pic.twitter.com/TCZvtBMocE — AJ.☆☄ (@JerryB666814) April 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST