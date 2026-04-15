KIKUYU LADY exposed as a notorious ‘fare eater’ - She ghosted a man after receiving bus fare! Shame on you SHIRO!! (PHOTO)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - A young Kikuyu lady has been exposed on social media platform, X, after failing to show up for a planned date despite receiving transport money from a man.

According to the complainant, the two had been communicating prior to the meeting and appeared to have agreed on the date.

He shared screenshots of their private conversation, in which the woman seemed enthusiastic and confirmed her availability.

However, after he reportedly sent her money for bus fare, she went silent and did not show up for the meeting.

Frustrated by the incident, the man took to X where he shared the conversation and posted her photo, accusing her of scamming men through similar tactics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST