“He’s Cheating on Us!! Side-chick snitches to main girlfriend after discovering she’s also being played (SCREENSHOT)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - A heartbroken Kenyan lady has shared how she discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her.

Taking to X, she revealed that another woman her boyfriend was involved with reached out to snitch after finding out there was a third woman in the picture.

Sharing a screenshot of the side-chick’s message, she captioned: “Imagine finding out that you’re being cheated on, not by 1 but 2 chiless 😭😭 cos mwenye kukugongea pia anagongwa🤣🤣 Crazyyy shiii.”

In the WhatsApp confession, the side-chick narrated how she stumbled upon clothes belonging to yet another woman at his place.

Convinced they weren’t the main girlfriend’s, she admitted to stalking her on TikTok and concluded that the clothes didn’t match her body size despite the boyfriend’s excuses.

The viral post has sparked wild reactions online, with netizens joking about the irony of a side-chick complaining about infidelity when she knowingly dated someone else’s man.





The Kenyan DAILY POST