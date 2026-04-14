Kijana Ametoka Block!! A young Kenyan man flaunts his elderly mzungu LOVER, who is old enough to be his grandmother (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A little-known Kenyan man has sparked a buzz on social media after sharing a video of himself goofing around with his elderly mzungu lover, who is old enough to be his grandmother.

In the viral clip, the couple is seen enjoying a relaxed moment at the beach, soaking in the cool breeze as the man playfully boasts about his romantic prowess.

“Mimi ndiye waziri wa mapenzi,” he is heard saying in the video.

The clip quickly gained traction online, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

While some found their romantic beach moment amusing, others criticized the relationship, pointing to the noticeable age gap between the two.

Watch the videos>>> below

Kijana Ametoka Block pic.twitter.com/SxKu6qZf7w — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026

Kijana Ametoka Block pic.twitter.com/hnKiCQDYnE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST