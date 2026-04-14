Kijana Ametoka Block!! A young Kenyan man flaunts his elderly mzungu LOVER, who is old enough to be his grandmother (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A little-known Kenyan man has sparked a buzz on social media after sharing a video of himself goofing around with his elderly mzungu lover, who is old enough to be his grandmother.
In the viral clip, the couple is seen enjoying a relaxed
moment at the beach, soaking in the cool breeze as the man playfully boasts
about his romantic prowess.
“Mimi ndiye waziri wa mapenzi,” he is heard saying in
the video.
The clip quickly gained traction online, drawing mixed
reactions from social media users.
While some found their romantic beach moment amusing, others
criticized the relationship, pointing to the noticeable age gap between the
two.
Watch the videos>>> below
Kijana Ametoka Block pic.twitter.com/SxKu6qZf7w— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026
Kijana Ametoka Block pic.twitter.com/hnKiCQDYnE— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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