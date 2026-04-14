I want a future with you - Nairobi Slay Queen shares a video of an Uber driver hitting on her (WATCH)

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A Nairobi Slay Queen has shared a video clip showing an Uber driver making advances on her during a ride.
In the video, the driver is heard softly expressing his
interest as he tries his luck with the passenger.
“I want a future with you,” he says, declaring his intention
to start a family with the young woman.
Despite the woman telling him that she was already in a
serious relationship, the driver continued pressing on with his advances.
“I am dating,” the lady responds, but he appears undeterred.
Watch the full video>>> below
I want a future with you - Uber driver hits on Nairobi slay queen pic.twitter.com/sLsgGUYyGL— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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