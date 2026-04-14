I want a future with you - Nairobi Slay Queen shares a video of an Uber driver hitting on her (WATCH)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A Nairobi Slay Queen has shared a video clip showing an Uber driver making advances on her during a ride.

In the video, the driver is heard softly expressing his interest as he tries his luck with the passenger.

“I want a future with you,” he says, declaring his intention to start a family with the young woman.

Despite the woman telling him that she was already in a serious relationship, the driver continued pressing on with his advances.

“I am dating,” the lady responds, but he appears undeterred.

Watch the full video>>> below

I want a future with you - Uber driver hits on Nairobi slay queen pic.twitter.com/sLsgGUYyGL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST