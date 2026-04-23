“Inches don’t matter, ata nchi mbili iko sawa” - Female preacher’s unconventional sermon sparks buzz online - “Hii kanisa iko wapi?” (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - A female preacher has sparked an online buzz after a video of her delivering an unconventional sermon went viral, leaving netizens talking.

In the clip, she is seen addressing a congregation while boldly touching on sensitive relationship topics in a humorous yet direct manner.

She told women that “size” doesn’t matter, adding that any man can satisfy a woman.

She also advised men against relying on pills to try and enhance their performance, saying it is unnecessary and often exaggerated.

Her remarks quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many viewers surprised by her open and unfiltered preaching style.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST