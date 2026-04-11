I had “MECHI” with a popular Pastor I met on Snapchat – Slay Queen goes viral with her confession (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - A lady has gone viral after confessing that she had a secret escapade with a popular Nigerian preacher who runs a mega church and has a huge following.

According to the lady, she met the man of God through Snapchat.

They started talking, and the preacher would spoil her with money.

However, he did not send her his photos even as they continued interacting.

He later requested a date and instructed her to dress well and meet him at the airport.

After being dropped off at the airport, she was welcomed by the pastor’s bodyguards.

She was shocked to learn that the man she had been chatting with was a popular Nigerian preacher.

He later took her to a hotel room, where they had a good time.

After the encounter, he reportedly gave her a tidy sum of money.

Listen to her confession>>> below

She claims she has slept with a popular pastor in Nigeria,who do you think she’s referring to? pic.twitter.com/n9OUM5LaH4 — SIR1⭐️ (@sa10nee) April 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST