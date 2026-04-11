Alienda Date Akinyesha - Man kicks out LADY from Ksh 80,000 suite he had booked after she informed him about her “condition”! She shares messages







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - A lady has revealed that she was kicked out of a luxurious $700 suite by a man she had gone on a date with.

According to the lady, things took a turn when she informed the man about her “condition,” a revelation that reportedly angered him.

The man reacted harshly and ordered her to leave the room despite having booked the expensive suite for their meetup.

Feeling humiliated, the lady later took to social media where she shared screenshots of their conversation, detailing how the situation unfolded.

Check out the messages

The Kenyan DAILY POST