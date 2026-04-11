A woman who truly loves you will never leave because of cheating - Man’s bold claim sparks debate







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - A viral post by X‑user @Prezain_LJ has ignited heated conversations online after he boldly claimed that a woman who truly loves her man will not walk away simply because he cheated.

According to him, a man can only measure the depth of his partner’s love after being unfaithful.

He argued that if the woman believes she is prettier than the other lady, her first reaction will be tears and questions like, “What does she have that I don’t?”

He added that once a man apologizes and offers gifts, forgiveness usually follows.

The thread went further, suggesting that if a woman threatens to cheat back or end the relationship, then she was never deeply in love.

“Most will fight the other woman or use your phone to block her,” he wrote.

He even advised men to leave chats with other women visible, claiming it reassures their partner that other women desire them.

Perhaps the most controversial statement was his warning that promising fidelity makes a man “less attractive.”

He concluded that women often stay in such situations, but a man risks losing her if he constantly pampers her.

“An average woman does not expect fidelity from you,” he insisted.

The remarks sparked sharp backlash, with many users dismissing the thread as toxic advice.

One X‑user countered:

“The fact that relationships today have become games people play without conscience does not mean you must suffer your partner to prove loyalty.”

“Relationships shouldn’t be a testing ground.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST