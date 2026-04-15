Multiple videos from the hotel that the Government has threatened to close down - Hot Slay Queens attract men like a magnet! Huku Kumejaa Tabia Mbaya







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - The Government has threatened to shut down New Best Hotel for alleged promotion of immorality, warning that stronger enforcement action will be taken if the facility fails to comply with national laws.

A senior Government official said the hotel has repeatedly been cautioned over reports of exploiting young jobless ladies.

The hotel has been leveraging its strong social media presence to attract male clients.

Inside the premises, there is a spacious bar and massage parlour where clients frequent for “leisure services”.





Watch videos taken inside the controversial hotel.

New Best Hotel pic.twitter.com/y2p1H0bFZS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2026

New Best Hotel pic.twitter.com/7sOcWhE7JX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2026

New Best Hotel pic.twitter.com/AHShAODo0m — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2026

New Best Hotel pic.twitter.com/M9fj9Iqgql — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2026

New Best Hotel pic.twitter.com/vFcddtCeqC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2026

New Best Hotel pic.twitter.com/PANEs9N3DQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2026

New Best Hotel pic.twitter.com/M9fj9Iqgql — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2026

New Best Hotel in Busega pic.twitter.com/6ctxFOy6Oz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2026

New Best Hotel in Busega pic.twitter.com/tbkJG3YR4w — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST