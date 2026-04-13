Get out of my car! Drama as Mzungu LADY embarrasses her Kenyan BEN 10 after catching him cheating (VIDEO)







Monday, April 13, 2026 - A young Kenyan man is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons after his Mzungu mumama publicly embarrassed him for allegedly cheating.

In the viral video, the furious lady is seen shouting at the man to get out of her car.

The man, seated in the driver’s seat, refused to budge as she tried to drag him out while repeatedly yelling, “Get out of my car!”

According to reports, the car had been gifted to him by the Mzungu, who now wanted it back after discovering his alleged infidelity.

Despite her anger and swearing, the young man stayed put as the lady caused a dramatic scene.

The clip has sparked a flurry of reactions, with netizens warning young men in such relationships to remain faithful - or risk facing public humiliation.

Others noted that while the lifestyle may seem appealing, the consequences of betrayal can be brutal.

Watch the video>>> below

The mzungu sugar mummy found his ben 10 cheating, now she wants back his car, ni mbaya, hadi nyumba anaendea pic.twitter.com/ZwpwNnQXks — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) April 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST