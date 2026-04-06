DRAMA along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway after a truck driver offers a lift to a man disguised as a woman in exchange for “MECHI,” only to be robbed (VIDEO)







Monday, April 6, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway after a truck driver offered a lift to a man disguised as a woman, only to lose his hard-earned cash.

Reports indicate that the suspect flagged down the driver and asked for a lift.

The driver agreed to offer the suspect a lift in exchange for “mechi,” unaware that the individual was a man dressed as a woman to conceal his identity.

Things took a turn after the driver parked the truck, ready for “action.”

He was robbed of money as they shared drinks, only to later discover that the suspect had been disguising himself all along.

In the video, the driver is seen confronting the suspect and demanding his money back as curious passersby gather at the scene.

The suspect is heard confessing that he is indeed a man.

Watch the video>>> of the dramatic incident.

This is so wild 🤣🤣

A long-distance truck driver, as usual, picked up a female passenger along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. He had agreed to pay her in exchange for s3x…

When they reached Gilgil and the driver parked the Truck to do the necessary, he discovered that the… pic.twitter.com/CjP7mwbSje — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST