This young man was caught stealing a phone forced to dance romantically with a ‘mopper’ - Hilarious video goes viral







Monday, April 06, 2026 - A phone thief got more than he bargained for after being caught and subjected to an unusual punishment.

In a viral video, the suspect, visibly bruised, suggesting he had already received a beating, was ordered to dance romantically with a mop.

With no choice, he held the mop as though it were a partner and put on a show as amused onlookers recorded the spectacle.

Some bystanders were heard vowing to upload the clip to TikTok, and true to their word, the thief is now trending online for all the wrong reasons.

Instead of handing him directly to the police, the crowd decided to discipline him themselves - first with blows, then by forcing him to entertain them.

The bizarre punishment has since gone viral, sparking debate on how some people deal with petty criminals.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST