This young man was caught stealing a phone forced to dance romantically with a ‘mopper’ - Hilarious video goes viral

Monday, April 06, 2026 - A phone thief got more than he bargained for after being caught and subjected to an unusual punishment.
In a viral video, the suspect, visibly bruised, suggesting
he had already received a beating, was ordered to dance romantically with a
mop.
With no choice, he held the mop as though it were a partner
and put on a show as amused onlookers recorded the spectacle.
Some bystanders were heard vowing to upload the clip to
TikTok, and true to their word, the thief is now trending online for all the
wrong reasons.
Instead of handing him directly to the police, the crowd
decided to discipline him themselves - first with blows, then by forcing him to
entertain them.
The bizarre punishment has since gone viral, sparking debate
on how some people deal with petty criminals.
Watch the video>>> below
Mnakuanga aje lakini 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EKRypFtkVN— SLYVIA _SSARU (@smileycherry2) April 6, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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