LADY shares boyfriend’s message after he found out she cheated back in revenge - Kugongewa Ni Uchungu Sana (LOOK)

Friday, April 10, 2026 - A lady has shared a heated message she received from her boyfriend following a revenge cheating incident.
According to her post on X, she admitted to cheating after
discovering that her boyfriend had been involved with other women.
She decided to “cheat back”, a move that did not sit well
with him.
The boyfriend reacted furiously upon finding out, sending
her a lengthy message filled with anger, bitterness, and threats.
Check out the message.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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