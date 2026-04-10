LADY shares boyfriend’s message after he found out she cheated back in revenge - Kugongewa Ni Uchungu Sana (LOOK)







Friday, April 10, 2026 - A lady has shared a heated message she received from her boyfriend following a revenge cheating incident.

According to her post on X, she admitted to cheating after discovering that her boyfriend had been involved with other women.

She decided to “cheat back”, a move that did not sit well with him.

The boyfriend reacted furiously upon finding out, sending her a lengthy message filled with anger, bitterness, and threats.

Check out the message.

The Kenyan DAILY POST