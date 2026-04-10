A senior pastor at Bishop KIENGEI’s church in trouble after lodging video with his Side Chick leaked - The man of God loves them with big NYASH (WATCH)







Friday, April 10, 2026 - A senior pastor at Bishop Ben Kiengei’s JCM church has left netizens talking after a video of him goofing around with a lady said to be his side chick leaked.

In the video taken in a lodging, the youthful pastor identified as Pastor Frank, who is among Kiengei’s confidants, is seen getting physically close and playful with the lady as they jam to a romantic secular song.

The video has since sparked reactions, with many saying that his actions do not conform to Christian values.

Pastor Frank got married in a church wedding but he seems to be cheating on his wife, Naomi, behind the scenes.

The Ruiru-based JCM church has in the past courted controversy, with some even comparing it to a cult-like movement.

The church founder Bishop Kiengei has been labelled a notorious womanizer and drunkard with multiple baby mamas.

Is Pastor Frank following in Kiengei’s footsteps?





Watch the leaked videos below

Pastor FRANK...... Mambo ya ndoa pic.twitter.com/OylkQXc9mi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST