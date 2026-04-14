Kichapo Cha Mbwa! Two men captured on camera viciously attacking each other over a woman at Waynslee Court (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - Tenants at Waynslee Court were treated to a late-night altercation between two men who were reportedly fighting over a woman.

In a video shared online, the two men are seen exchanging kicks and blows as neighbours watch in shock.

At one point, one man is seen ejecting the other from a vehicle before kicking him as the fight escalates.

A woman is also seen attempting to intervene in an effort to calm the situation, questioning why the two men, who were reportedly close friends, were fighting.

Watch the dramatic video>>> below

Two men have a go at each other over a woman at Waynslee Court pic.twitter.com/mTmCMev1iZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST