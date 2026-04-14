Kichapo Cha Mbwa! Two men captured on camera viciously attacking each other over a woman at Waynslee Court (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - Tenants at Waynslee Court were treated to a late-night altercation between two men who were reportedly fighting over a woman.
In a video shared online, the two men are seen exchanging
kicks and blows as neighbours watch in shock.
At one point, one man is seen ejecting the other from a
vehicle before kicking him as the fight escalates.
A woman is also seen attempting to intervene in an effort to
calm the situation, questioning why the two men, who were reportedly close
friends, were fighting.
Watch the dramatic video>>> below
Two men have a go at each other over a woman at Waynslee Court pic.twitter.com/mTmCMev1iZ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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