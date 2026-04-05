Marriage is a scam, stay single - MILKA SATO, the LADY who caught husband’s Side Chick at their matrimonial Rongai home declares- “Huyu Bibi Ni Mrembo” (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 5, 2026 - Milka Sato has been trending after sharing a video confronting her husband’s side chick at their matrimonial home in Rongai.

Although there are conflicting reports about the incident, Milka claimed that she returned home unannounced after visiting her sister, only to find her husband’s side chick in the house.

Other reports indicate that she had run away from her home, prompting her husband to find a “helper”.

The heartbroken woman, who got married in a colourful wedding in 2020, has now declared that marriage is a scam.

“Marriage is a scam. Stay single,” she declared in the post.





See more of her photos below.

The side chick.

The Kenyan DAILY POST