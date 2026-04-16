DRAMA as man catches his wife red-handed on a Tinder date (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - A man has shared a video confronting his wife after discovering that she had gone on a Tinder date.

According to a post on X, the man admitted to snooping through his wife’s phone, where he found that she had downloaded the dating app and created a profile, raising suspicions of possible infidelity.

His fears were confirmed after he trailed her and caught her red-handed while on a date with another man she had met through Tinder.

The video, which has since circulated online, shows the tense confrontation as the man questions his wife over her actions.

Watch the video>>> below

Un hombre descubrió que su esposa tenía un perfil en una app de citas, fue y la encaró, ella quedó en shock y aunque intentó simular, no había nada que hacer. pic.twitter.com/jfILpAbYxG — Bandit Mapache (@banditmapache_) April 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST