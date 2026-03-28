Tragedy as a 2nd year Moi University law student is found dead at her rented apartment at Annex Shopping Centre in Eldoret - RIP REGINA NJERI (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 27, 2026 - A somber cloud is hanging over Moi University following the death of Regina Njeri, a 22-year-old law student under unclear circumstances.

Regina, a second-year student, was found in her rented apartment at Annex Shopping Centre in Eldoret.

Reports suggest that she left behind a note expressing love and apologies, though details remain scanty.





Her mother, after several unanswered calls, asked friends to check on her, leading to the heartbreaking discovery.

Sources indicate that she was expected to appear before the university Senate this week over exam-related matters, a detail that has added weight to the tragedy.

The news has cast a shadow across campus, stirring grief and reflection among students and faculty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST