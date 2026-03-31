Woman finds “SII-DIHS” in her husband’s bag after being away for several days - Accuses him of cheating and neglecting family (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to accuse her husband of infidelity and neglect after discovering ‘Sii-Dihs’ in his bag following several days away from home.

Taking to her Facebook page, the distressed woman claimed that her husband had been missing for days, only to return without providing for the family despite receiving his monthly salary.

She expressed frustration, accusing him of prioritizing other women while their children continue to suffer due to lack of basic needs.

“You can cheat and lie, but why is it that immediately you get paid, you go straight to your girls and leave us from Thursday till today with no food and electricity? Your kids are suffering a lot, yet you are busy sleeping around,” she lamented.

The woman further claimed that she had to push him to pay school fees, adding that their one-year-old child lacks essentials such as formula and nappies.

“We have a one-year-old who needs formula and nappies. You didn’t pay the house, you didn’t care about your kids,” she added.





Watch videos posted on her Facebook account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST