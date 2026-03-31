Woman spies on cheating husband - Shares PHOTOs of him in his SIDE CHICK’s apartment and exposes the shameless LADY wrecking her marriage! “Anaghula Mali Safi”







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - A heartbroken woman has taken to Facebook to expose her cheating husband after discovering that he had been involved with multiple women.

She snooped through his phone and stumbled upon photos taken in his side chick’s apartment.

She went ahead and unmasked the identity of the lady wrecking her marriage, sharing screenshots of her social media profiles, forcing her to go private.

The woman claims her husband had abandoned his family for his side chicks to the extent that their children lack basic necessities.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST