Woman catches husband cheating with over 100 women after snooping through his phone - “Ogopa Wanaume” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - A woman has sparked an online buzz after exposing her husband for cheating on her with multiple women.

In a video she recorded and shared, the disgruntled woman is seen scrolling through her husband’s phone, where she claims to have discovered conversations suggesting he had been involved with more than 100 women.

Taking to her Facebook page, she expressed deep pain over the betrayal, stating that she had remained loyal throughout their marriage.

“How can you go after almost every woman you see on social media while you are married? You even involve yourself with other women who later threaten you for money, yet you expect me to stay quiet, not react, and not feel angry. That is not fair, and it is not right,” she wrote.

“I have been nothing but a good and loyal wife to you, but instead of respect, I get hurt, embarrassment, and disappointment,” she added.





Watch the video>>> below

That is too many women surely........... pic.twitter.com/ljANCj1Byj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST