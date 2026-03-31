Woman accuses married LUO man, VINCENT OMONDI, of secretly recording her private videos after drugging her - He is using the videos to blackmail her







Tuesday, 31, 2026 - A woman has come forward with serious allegations against a man she identified as Vincent Omondi, claiming that he drugged her, stole from her and secretly recorded private videos which he is now using to blackmail her.

The woman said they had been in a relationship for about six months before she began suspecting that he was involved in fraudulent activities.

According to her account, the situation escalated last Friday when the man drugged her, after which she claims he stole her belongings and recorded videos of her while she was unconscious.

She further alleged that the suspect is now using the said videos to intimidate and threaten her against reporting the matter to authorities.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST