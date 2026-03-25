Video of high school girls’ modelling competition during talent show leaves many talking - Look at those outfits! “Hapa Ukicheza Unaenda Jela”

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A group of high
school girls have sparked reactions online after they were captured on camera
showcasing their modelling skills during a school talent show, with many
netizens raising eyebrows over their choice of attire.
In the video, the students are seen taking to the runway one
by one, confidently strutting on stage in figure-hugging dresses as fellow
students cheer them on.
While the event appeared to be a lighthearted occasion meant
to celebrate fashion and talent, it is the nature of the outfits that has left
many surprised and talking.
Some social media users questioned whether the outfits
were appropriate for a school setting, while others defended the students,
saying it was a harmless expression of creativity and confidence.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Kids now days are looking better than us 😳😂😂💔😕 pic.twitter.com/i179UenB9M— komugisha Peace (@KomugishaPeace) March 23, 2026
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