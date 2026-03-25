Video of high school girls’ modelling competition during talent show leaves many talking - Look at those outfits! “Hapa Ukicheza Unaenda Jela”







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A group of high school girls have sparked reactions online after they were captured on camera showcasing their modelling skills during a school talent show, with many netizens raising eyebrows over their choice of attire.

In the video, the students are seen taking to the runway one by one, confidently strutting on stage in figure-hugging dresses as fellow students cheer them on.

While the event appeared to be a lighthearted occasion meant to celebrate fashion and talent, it is the nature of the outfits that has left many surprised and talking.

Some social media users questioned whether the outfits were appropriate for a school setting, while others defended the students, saying it was a harmless expression of creativity and confidence.

Watch the video>>> below

Kids now days are looking better than us 😳😂😂💔😕 pic.twitter.com/i179UenB9M — komugisha Peace (@KomugishaPeace) March 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST