Ni Wakati Wa Maombi! Well-endowed female congregant’s figure-hugging dress sparks reactions during a prayer mission (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A female congregant has sparked mixed reactions online after she was captured on camera attending a prayer mission dressed in a figure-hugging outfit.

In the video, the woman is seen joining fellow congregants at a secluded location where they had gathered for a prayer session.

While the gathering was meant for worship and intercession, attention online shifted to the woman’s choice of attire, which has since generated debate on appropriate dressing for religious and prayer settings.

A section of social media users criticized the outfit as unsuitable for the occasion, while others argued that focus should remain on the purpose of the prayer mission rather than appearance.

Watch the video>>> below

It was a blessed day❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YB5sIapJIH — Lowrey (@Nwayitel0) March 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST