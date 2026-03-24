City Slay Queen shuts down Covo Lounge with “Up Burukanga” dance challenge (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A city slay queen stole the spotlight after jumping into the trending “Up Burukanga” challenge during a high-energy gig headlined by DJ Joe Mfalme at Covo Lounge, a popular entertainment spot along Thika Road.

In the video, the lady is seen confidently letting loose on the dancefloor, fully embracing the moment as the cameraman captured her energetic performance.

The Burukanga dance challenge has been gaining momentum in Nairobi’s nightlife scene, with more revelers joining in as the trend continues to spread across clubs in the city.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST