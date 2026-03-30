LADY reveals painful betrayal by her brother that made her stop talking to him - “My Brother and I are not on talking terms to this day,”







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A lady has shared on X the heartbreaking story of how her brother’s actions tore their relationship apart.

Responding to the question, “What’s the worst thing a family member has ever done to you?” she wrote:

“They gave my brother a slot in his office. I was about to round up my service then, so my dad told him to submit my name. He disagreed and gave his girlfriend the slot instead.”

According to her, the girlfriend later cheated with one of her bosses and eventually married him.

“My brother and I are not on talking terms to this day,” she added.

The post has since gone viral, sparking conversations about family loyalty, betrayal and trust.





The Kenyan DAILY POST