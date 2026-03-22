Kiuno Bila Mifupa!! A beautiful lady dressed to impress causes commotion on social media after flaunting her flexible waist - Men are salivating!! (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 22, 2026 – A petite, curvy slay queen has lit up social media with her mesmerizing dance moves, leaving netizens in awe.
Clad in a daring, figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her
curves, she confidently whined her waist with effortless rhythm.
The viral clip has sparked a flood of reactions, with
netizens, especially men, showering her with praise while others boldly
shooting their shots in the comment section.
From her stunning beauty to her charisma, this is a sight
for sore eyes.
Watch the video>>> below
Kama wewe hukula chapati, hii challenge huwezi fanya pic.twitter.com/6kxXxuuwf5— Munjiru wa mbari ya Karanja (@wakariowa) March 21, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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