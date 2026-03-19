Tragedy in Mbooni as father and son are buried on the same day after taking their own lives (PHOTO)







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Residents of Mbooni in Makueni County are mourning a heartbreaking double tragedy following the deaths of a father and his son.

According to reports circulating on social media, the two were laid to rest on the same day after both died by suicide.

An obituary indicates that the father was 53 years old, while his son was 27 at the time of their deaths.

The incident has sparked concern among locals, coming at a time when conversations around mental health challenges in the country continue to grow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST