MARION NAIPEI brings club moves to church and netizens are talking – Is she struggling to fit in (VIDEO)







Friday, March 27, 2026 - Controversial social media personality, Marion Naipei, is once again in the spotlight after a video of her pulling dramatic dance moves in church surfaced online.

Marion, who has become a key member of Pastor Victor Kanyari’s ministry following her embarrassing scandal, is seen struggling to blend in during praise and worship, at one point breaking into club‑style moves.

Her animated performance has set tongues wagging, with netizens joking that while her spirit may be in church, her body is still at the club.

Marion first shot into the limelight after U.S‑based medic, James Opande, leaked an embarrassing club video of her, making her a trending topic for days.

In the aftermath, Pastor Kanyari invited her to his church, prayed for her and eventually brought her on board as one of his officials.

Now, her latest viral>>> moment has reignited debate about her transformation.

Marion Naitapei ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/cV8T5IKg9A — Boniface (@kilundeezy) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST