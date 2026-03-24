This Well-endowed MUMAMA left men salivating at a city club with her wild antics - See how she flaunted her ‘melons’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A video of a well-endowed middle aged lady popularly referred to as Mumama dancing in a city club has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the bold lady, who appeared tipsy, is seen dancing to the popular ‘Burukanga’ club banger and she didn’t disappoint.

From her outfit to her exaggerated moves, she stole the show and netizens, especially men, cannot have enough of the video.

This is why Nairobi nightlife never disappoints!

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST