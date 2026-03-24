“If he smokes and allows you to smoke, sister, he won’t marry you” - LADY sparks debate with bold relationship advice to women (LOOK)







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A viral post by Twitter user HeritageWife (@unseriousguru) has sparked lively conversations online after she listed what she calls “red flags” in relationships.

In her thread, she warns women to pay attention to subtle signs that a man may not be serious about marriage.

“If your boyfriend encourages you to wear revealing clothes, he won’t marry you,” she wrote.

She added, “If he smokes and allows you to smoke, sister, he won’t marry you.”

Other signs include a man being comfortable with his girlfriend talking to other men, failing to care about her growth or constantly letting her get her way.

“You don’t need the Holy Spirit to descend upon you before you receive sense,” she concluded, urging women to “check that relationship before you wrack yourself.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST