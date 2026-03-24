All Eyes On Her!! This petite Slay Queen turned heads at a city club with her daring figure-hugging outfit (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Nairobi slay queens are known to be daring and bold in their fashion choice while going clubbing.
A case in point is this viral club video
showing a bold slay queen rocking a head-turning outfit while dancing the night
away.
In the clip>>>, the bold lady is seen
dancing nonchalantly while enjoying the attention from revelers.
The video has sparked cheeky reactions online,
with fans marveling at how daring and confident Nairobi’s slay queens can be
when they step out to party.
Many praised her boldness, while others
admitted that the clip perfectly captures the vibrant, unapologetic spirit of
the city’s nightlife.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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