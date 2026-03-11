“Thank God my KIKUYU mum married a Greek” - ESTHER PASSARIS brags as netizens drool over her hot PHOTO in a miniskirt (LOOK)







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has caused a buzz on social media after revealing why she is glad her Kikuyu mother married a Greek.

The conversation began when a netizen shared a photo of Passaris in a chic miniskirt while playing golf, captioned cheekily: “Kill them with sweetness.”

Passaris, known for her figure-hugging outfits and love for minis, responded with a bold clapback:

“Thank God my Kikuyu mum married a Greek failure to which I would have been in trousers not minis.”





Her remark, which implied that her mixed heritage gave her the legs and complexion to flaunt in miniskirts, quickly stirred mixed reactions.

While some applauded her confidence, others accused her of mocking the Kikuyu community’s body type.





This comes just days after Passaris doubled down on her fashion choices, declaring:

“I will still wear my miniskirts even in my 80s - get used to it.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST