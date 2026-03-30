She told me it’s a girls’ day out and I secretly followed her - Man nearly faints after busting his girlfriend cheating on him with ‘sharp boys’ (VIDEO)







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A heartbroken man has taken to social media to narrate how he caught his girlfriend cheating.

In a viral post on X, he revealed that his girlfriend had told him she was heading out with her “girls squad.”

Suspicious, he decided to secretly follow her.

His instincts proved right when he spotted her at a park, joining a group of so‑called “sharp boys.”

One of the men hugged her and playfully goofed around, hinting this wasn’t their first encounter.

The man shared a video of the moment, captioning it: “She told me it’s a Girl’s Out and I Followed her… Bro I can’t breathe.”

The post has sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Some netizens sympathized with his heartbreak, while others trolled him, turning his pain into banter.

The incident has also reignited the popular phrase reminding men to always “fear women.”

Watch the video>>> below

"She told me it’s a Girl’s Out and I Followed her💔Bro I can’t breathe" ~ Man claims pic.twitter.com/1eqfPLdu7t — Global Folder (@Global_Folder) March 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST