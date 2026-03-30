She said she has a boyfriend, now she is cooking at my place – Man brags and flaunts the stunning Slay Queen (WATCH)







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A man has sparked lively conversations online after posting a video of a stunning lady cooking for him at his place.

While sharing the clip, he bragged that the slay queen was preparing a meal for him despite previously claiming she had a boyfriend.

The post has set tongues wagging with many netizens lamenting how trust in relationships has become increasingly rare.

Others, however, criticized the man for exposing the lady just for social media clout.

Watch the video>>> below

She said she has a boyfriend, now she is cooking at my place pic.twitter.com/GLDmDJ3Vp6 — Steve (@SteveVulture) March 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.