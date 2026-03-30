Kenyan single mother’s interaction with her little son sparks concern online - “Mum uko na Mafrumbanya” (VIDEO)







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A video circulating on social media showing an interaction between a Kenyan single mother and her young son has triggered widespread debate and concern among netizens.

In the clip, the woman is seen relaxing in bed with the child as they engage in a casual conversation.

During the exchange, the boy makes a remark about his mother’s physical features, saying, “Mum uko na mafrumbanya,” a statement that has social media users unsettled.

Watch the trending video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST