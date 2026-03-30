Seasoned journalist LINUS KAIKAI in trouble as baby mama threatens to expose him over child support







Monday, March 30, 2026 - Seasoned Kenyan journalist, Linus Kaikai, has reportedly found himself at the center of controversy after claims emerged that a woman alleged to be his baby mama is threatening to expose him over child support.

According to online whispers, the woman is said to be disgruntled over how the journalist has been handling financial support for their child.

It is alleged that although Kaikai has been providing some financial assistance, tensions have recently risen over the arrangement.

Sources further claim that the woman is considering going public with the matter, a move that could potentially damage Kaikai’s long-standing reputation as a respected media personality.

At the same time, it is alleged that the woman fears possible backlash, claiming she is concerned about potential harm from Kaikai’s wife if the situation becomes public.

Kaikai, known for his distinguished career and influential presence in Kenya’s media landscape, has built a reputation as a composed and highly respected figure in society.

If his baby mama goes public with her allegations, the scandal could taint his image.





The Kenyan DAILY POST