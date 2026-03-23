RUTO’s photographer accused of ‘chewing’ Quiver Lounge owner’s wife, claims of conning and living off wealthy women emerge







Monday, March 23, 2026 - President William Ruto’s photographer, Omariah Hiram, has been linked to an alleged extramarital affair involving the wife of the Quiver Lounge owner.

According to a whistleblower, Hiram is said to have a pattern of associating with wealthy women and allegedly living off them.

He is also accused of being a serial conman, with claims that he uses his position at State House to lure unsuspecting job seekers by promising to connect them with Government opportunities.

One victim claims she lost Ksh 200,000 after being duped under the pretense of securing a job at State House through his influence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST