MP MANDUKU’s PA locks his social media accounts after city Slay Queens expose him over unpaid dates - Targets gullible campus LADIES (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 23, 2026 - The Personal Assistant to Nyabari Masaba Member of Parliament, Daniel Manduku, has restricted access to his social media accounts after city slay queens accused him of inviting them out on dates and disappearing without settling the bills.

According to posts circulating online, the ladies claim the PA, identified as Solomon Ratemo, would reach out, plan meetups at popular spots, and later vanish, leaving them stranded with unpaid expenses.

Some online claims further allege that he targets gullible campus ladies and masquerades as the MP’s son.

Solomon has made his social media accounts private following the expose.

The Kenyan DAILY POST