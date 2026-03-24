PHOTOs! JUDY MOINDI linked to romantic affairs with multiple politicians- Uses her beauty to secure Government tenders - “Mali Ya Wakubwa”







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A woman identified online as Judy Moindi has been linked to romantic affairs with multiple politicians.

According to whispers, Moindi, who showcases a lavish lifestyle on her social platforms, is said to have close connections with influential figures in Government.

The claims further suggest that she leverages these romantic affairs to access opportunities, including Government tenders.

A review of her social media presence shows frequent international travel, fine dining experiences and a generally high-end lifestyle.

Further reports indicate that she openly brags about her connections with powerful individuals.

See the gist and her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST