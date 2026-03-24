“He left this NYASH for a bony structure’ - Curvy LUO LADY rants after her boyfriend cheats on her with a ‘very slim babe’ (LOOK)







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A heartbroken Luo lady has taken to social media to vent her disappointment after discovering that her boyfriend allegedly cheated on her with someone she considers “less attractive.”

Taking to X, she expressed disbelief that her boyfriend left her voluptuous figure for what she described as “a very slim babe.”

She wrote: “My man just cheated on me with a very slim babe anakaa mifupa 😂😭 nimeshindwa ata kukasirika 😭😭💀 yani aliondokea nyash for a bony structure???”

“Men mnataka nini aki??”

Her candid post quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions.

While some netizens sympathized with her pain, others reminded her that beauty goes beyond curves, insisting that some men often seek qualities deeper than physical appearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST