“One Minute man” - Disappointed LADY shares VIDEO of man snoring at his place after ‘MECHI’ (WATCH)







Saturday, March 28, 2026 - A lady has stirred up a buzz on social media after publicly embarrassing a man she was getting intimate with.

Taking to X, she shared a clip of the man fast asleep, hinting that he had failed to “rise to the occasion.”

In the video, she appeared to mock him, alluding that despite bragging about his prowess, he couldn’t deliver when it mattered most.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens having a field day at the man’s expense, while others criticized the lady for humiliating him in such a public manner.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST