"You want to destroy my lovely marriage, delete it,” - MUBABA goes berserk after noticing his Gen Z Side Chick secretly filming him (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 28, 2026 - A video of a furious middle-aged man, popularly known as Mubaba, confronting a young lady believed to be his side-chic has sparked laughter across social media.

In the clip, the Mubaba is behind the wheel with the lady seated in the passenger seat.

When he notices her secretly recording, he completely loses his cool.

“You want to destroy my lovely marriage,” he shouts, ordering her to delete the video immediately.

The incident has highlighted the tricky dynamics of young women dating older, married men, many of whom avoid photos or videos with their side-chicks for fear they might leak online and wreak havoc on their marriages.

Watch the video>>> below

"You want to destroy my lovely marriage?" 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LiSHCi5LYs — Mayor Of Ekiti Converter✨ (@MOE__BOY) March 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST