LADY linked to romantic affairs with politicians among them, Senator AARON CHERUIYOT and Governor MUTAI, after posting a PHOTO at a posh hotel and accidentally exposing SII-DIHs on the bed







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - A lady with a considerable following on X has been linked to romantic affairs with prominent politicians, among them Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Governor Eric Mutai.

The claims emerged after the lady, identified as Chelangat Senoi, shared a photo taken at a luxurious hotel in the Aberdare region.

The post, however, sparked online buzz after she inadvertently exposed “Sii-Dihs” on the bed, drawing widespread attention on social media.

It later emerged that she has been involved in escapades with local politicians, according to online chatter.

See her photos below and the post that sparked the buzz; “Hii ni mali ya waheshimiwa”

The Kenyan DAILY POST