“Alinipea 10K” - LADY claims she had MECHI with producer JACKY B in his matrimonial home while estranged wife was around - “We did it in the studio upstairs after lying to her I was a client”







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - A lady has come forward claiming that she had “mechi” with popular gospel music producer, Jacky B, in his matrimonial home while his estranged wife, Brenda Michele, was present.

According to the lady, who reached out anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare, Jacky B introduced her as a client to avoid suspicion.

She claims that Brenda left them in the studio and went downstairs to spend time with the children and dogs, unaware of what was happening.

The lady further alleges that Jacky B gave her KSh 10,000 after the encounter.

“We messed the studio” she recounted.

Before their separation in April 2025, Jacky B and Brenda Michele, an actress and influencer, were considered a power couple and even featured on Perfect Wedding in 2017.

Brenda Michele later announced in early 2026 that she is now engaged to someone else.





Photos of Jacky B and his estranged wife during better times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST