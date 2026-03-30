“Anafuliza Kasusu” - Slay Queen claims RUTO’s photographer, EDWARD ALUSA, failed to pay her after ‘MECHI’







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A State House photographer has come under public scrutiny following allegations made by a Slay Queen who claims he failed to pay her after “mechi”.

The accusations came to light after the lady reached out anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare, alleging that the photographer, identified as Edward Alusa, did not fulfill a “financial arrangement” between them.

“Anafuliza kasusu na kake hakasimami akitumia mihandarati,” she alleged.

Alusa, who is among President William Ruto’s key photographers, is known to accompany the Head of State on both local and international assignments, capturing high-profile events.

He joins the long-list of State House staff members, especially photographers, who have been accused of preying on ladies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST