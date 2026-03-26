Men on X flip the script in a viral hilarious trend exposing some of the outrageous demands women make in relationships (LOOK)







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Men on X have sparked laughter and debate after jumping on a viral trend where they tweet like women, exposing some of the outrageous demands women allegedly make in relationships.

The posts, which range from playful exaggerations to sharp satire, have not only entertained netizens but also stirred thought‑provoking conversations about modern dating dynamics.

By mimicking the tone and style of women’s tweets, men highlight the pressures they face while dating, from financial expectations to emotional demands.

The trend has quickly gained traction, proving that humor remains one of the most effective ways to unpack relationship realities online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST