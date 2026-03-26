IMEGULWA?! Kenyan man suspects his girlfriend is cheating on him and shares ‘evidence’ on social media! (PHOTO)







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - A Kenyan man has stirred social media after accusing his girlfriend of cheating on him in a dramatic post shared on X.

The man revealed that he had paid his girlfriend an unannounced visit, only to find her house locked from the inside.

What broke his heart, however, was what he noticed at the door.

He shared a photo showing his girlfriend’s shoes placed alongside a pair of gumboots outside her door, hinting that she was inside with another man.

He went on to suspect that the man could be her caretaker.

“Nimefika kwa dem yangu napata gumboot mamae, kwani analala na caretaker ama namna gani wacha niende tu kwangu ata,” he lamented in his post.

Rather than knocking on the door to confront her, the man chose to walk away quietly, admitting that he was too heartbroken to push further.

The post quickly attracted attention online, with netizens weighing in on the situation.

Some sympathized with him, while others decided to have fun at his expense.

The Kenyan DAILY POST